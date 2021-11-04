English  
Indonesia and the Philippines are two largest archipelagic countries in the world.
Indonesia and the Philippines are two largest archipelagic countries in the world.

Indonesia, Philippines Take Important Step in Negotiation of Continental Shelf Boundary

English maritime maritime border philippines indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 15:38
Jakarta: Indonesia and the Philippines have taken an important early step in the negotiation of the Continental Shelf boundary between the two countries through the convening of the Preparatory Meeting for the First Special Meeting of the Joint Permanent Working Group on Maritime and Ocean Concerns through video conference on October 28.
 
According to a press release issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on wednesday, the Head of the Indonesian Delegation, Ambassador Bebeb Djundjunan, Director for Legal Affairs and Territorial Treaties of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined the importance of the delimitation of the Continental Shelf boundary for the two countries. 
 
As two largest archipelagic countries in the world, the successful completion of the Continental Shelf negotiation between the two countries will contribute to the development of international law through the practice of archipelagic States exercised by Indonesia and the Philippines. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The same hope was expressed by the Head of the Philippine Delegation, Maria Angela Ponce, Assistant Secretary – Maritime and Ocean Affairs Office of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs. 
 
Ponce also expressed her hope that the negotiation on the Continental Shelf boundary will not take longer than the negotiation on the Exclusive Economic Zone which commenced in 1994 and signed in 2014. 
 
The Philippines further welcomes the convening of the Preparatory Meeting as a venue to maintain momentum in enhancing the bilateral relations. 
 
In the Preparatory Meeting, both delegations have exchanged views on the Principles and Guidelines that will serve as the basic guidance for the negotiation.
 
Indonesia and the Philippines have also identified their respective basepoints. 
 
Indonesia and the Philippines agreed to establish a Joint Technical Working Group for the Delimitation of the Continental Shelf that will operate under the mechanism of the Special Meeting for the Joint Permanent Working Group on Maritime and Ocean Concerns. 
 
Subject to the global health situation, Indonesia and the Philippines agreed to convene the First Special Meeting for the Joint Permanent Working Group on Maritime and Ocean Concerns through an in-person meeting in 2022.
 
(WAH)
