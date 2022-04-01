Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest Holds Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees

Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest held a fundraising event, featuring a variety of cultural shows and culinary delights, for Ukrainian refugees in Romania.
The event was aimed at showing solidarity and a sense of humanity for Ukrainian refugees, the embassy said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Thursday.
In his address, Indonesian Ambassador to Romania, M. Amhar Azeth, said the fundraiser was a manifestation of the Indonesian people’s empathy for what the Ukrainian people are experiencing.
The ambassador said the Indonesian government highly respects the independence and sovereignty of every nation without exception.
Indonesia and Ukraine have shared an emotional bond for quite a long time, he added.
He expressed the hope that the fundraising event would serve as a solace for the 18 Ukrainian refugees who attended it at the Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest.
The event was also held as part of efforts to introduce Indonesia’s culture, food, and tourism within the framework of soft power diplomacy, he said.
The event featured a number of traditional Indonesian dances, traditional angklung music, and videos of Indonesian tourist sites.