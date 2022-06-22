Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is scheduled to visit Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia in the near future.
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi confirmed the plan in a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
"The visits to the two countries are carried out amid an abnormal situation. The current situation is still very complex," said Retno.
However, she continued, President Jokowi decided to try to contribute in easing this crisis.
President Jokowi will be the first Asian leader to visit the two countries amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to Retno, the war caused challenges in almost all countries, especially developing and low-income countries.
Therefore, Retno continued, this tour is expected to encourage the spirit of peace in the two countries.
During his tour to the two conflicting countries, Jokowi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.