The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously.
The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously.

UN Special Envoy Appeals for New Year's Ceasefire in Myanmar

English Myanmar human rights united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 10:59
New York: United Nations (UN) Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer has appealed for a New Year’s ceasefire following weeks of escalating violence in the country. 
 
"The Special Envoy urges all parties to act in the greater interest of the nation and to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians, ensure free movement towards safety when needed, and allow humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence," said Heyzer in a statement issued on Monday.
 
Heyzer said she is deeply concerned by increased violence in Kayin state and other areas, which has displaced thousands of civilians, many of whom have fled the country for protection and assistance. 

"The people of Myanmar have already suffered tremendously and the socio-economic and humanitarian situation has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Heyzer.  
 
"Those inflicting suffering on its own people need to silence their guns and protect people in time of great need," she stated.
 
Demonstrations have been taking place in Myanmar ever since the military seized power in February, and security forces have responded with bloody crackdowns. 
 
Some opponents of the junta have taken up arms, some of whom have linked up with ethnic minority groups fighting for self-determination.
 
(WAH)
