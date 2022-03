Japan Supports Humanitarian Demining Activities in Northern Sri Lanka

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Colombo: The Government of Japan has provided a total sum of US$ 604,412 (approx. Rs. 120 million) to Skavita Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Project (SHARP) for humanitarian demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka.The grant contract was signed on March 25 at the Ambassador’s Residence in Colombo, between Mizukoshi Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan and Major Gen. (retd) Sumathi Ranjan Balasuriya, Director / Field Reporting Officer of SHARP."The Japanese Embassy has, for the sixth consecutive year, granted a sum of Rs 119,975,848.00 (US$. 595,857) under Japan’s GGP programme to SHARP to carry out humanitarian demining operations in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. We are indeed very appreciative and grateful to the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka for supporting and encouraging SHARP to initially commence demining operations in 2016, and being the sole funder for SHARP for the past five years," Balasuriya said in a media release on Monday.SHARP has cleared more than 1.9 km2 of mine-contaminated land through funds disbursed from Japan ’s Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP).The current project is expected to contribute to the Government’s efforts of ensuring that mine-contaminated areas are safe, enabling resettlement of more than 2,000 displaced people and enhancing their livelihoods directly or indirectly in Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu districts.Since the beginning of Sri Lanka Mine Action programme, the Government of Japan has been continuously supporting mine clearance activities and the total amount of assistance exceeds US$ 41.4 million.This year, Japan and Sri Lanka mark the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations.Development of the conflict-affected regions is one of the priority areas in Japan’s official development assistance policy to Sri Lanka."SHARP has cleared a total of 1,983,108 square meters and recovered 10,226 anti-personnel mines, 138 anti-tank mines, 3,741 UXOs and over 18,696 SAA since November 2016 to date, with over 2,100 families directly and indirectly benefitted. SHARP will continue to carry out our operations to the best of our ability diligently, efficiently and effectively fully co-operating with the staff of the Japanese Embassy and all other agencies to completely justify the funds provided and so fulfil the desires of our sponsors," he added.