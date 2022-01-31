English  
This support is an affirmation of Qatar's active role and efforts in contending the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo:medcom.id)
This support is an affirmation of Qatar’s active role and efforts in contending the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo:medcom.id)

Qatar Provides Additional 50,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Philippines

English Qatar philippines covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 15:48
Doha: Qatar Fund for Development has provided financial support that includes an urgent health aid to further the people of Philippines access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. 
 
"This support is an affirmation of Qatar’s active role and efforts in contending the Covid-19 pandemic, which represents a common threat to the whole world, and as a matter of shared international responsibility, as well as Qatar’s position in support of friendly and fraternal countries and its assistance to overcome this crisis," Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said in a press release on Monday.
 
The aim of the support is to provide additional 50,000 doses of Sinovac anti-Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Philippines. 

The support comes as a continuation of Qatar’s response to provide a wider access to Covid-19 vaccine.
 
"The support comes within the framework of humanitarian action, and the extended Qatari giving to relief friends in the Philippines, and also comes as a commitment from the State of Qatar to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the health crisis, and to strengthen international efforts in the field of emergency aid," Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Philippines, said.
 
This assistance is an extension of Qatar’s commitment to stand with the brotherly and friendly countries affected by the pandemic, by providing appropriate medical supplies to cope with the repercussions of Covid-19 and to provide health support to the people of the affected countries.
 
"The Philippines is very fortunate to be included by Qatar in its roster of friendly countries. Filipinos especially OFWs have been treated fairly and have been beneficiaries of the benevolence of the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. This humanitarian gesture is a manifestation of a strong diplomatic and friendly relations among the two nations," Philippine President’s Special Envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Amable R. Aguiluz V, said.

 
(WAH)
