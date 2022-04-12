English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministers discussed the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability. (Photo: MoFA)
The ministers discussed the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

English asean G20 ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 11:33
Jakarta: Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, met with Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Jakarta on Monday.
 
During her visit to Indonesia, Minister Joly also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
 
During her meeting with Minister Marsudi, Minister Joly acknowledged the significant and long-standing bilateral relations between Canada and Indonesia as the countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She highlighted the breadth of the bilateral relationship and its success, which is anchored in mutual respect, common interests and such shared values as the rule of law, human rights and democratic governance.
 
Minister Joly also drew attention to another important milestone: 2022 marks Canada’s 45th year as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, which testifies to Canada’s sustained commitment to ASEAN centrality and to its aim to raise engagement with ASEAN as a Strategic Partner.
 
"The ministers discussed the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability, amid the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea," Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday.
 
Minister Joly noted the key role Indonesia played in leading ASEAN’s response to the crisis in Myanmar and thanked Minister Marsudi for her advocacy in support of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
 
Minister Joly again strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for Russia to withdraw its military and return to diplomacy.
 
Minister Joly discussed how the entire international community could work together to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
 
"The ministers exchanged views on the importance of working together to find a way for the G20 to address the war in Ukraine," the Ministry stated. 
 
"They concluded their meeting by endorsing a new Plan of Action that will act as a roadmap for enhancing bilateral relations between Canada and Indonesia in the coming years," the Ministry added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

English
vanuatu
UNICEF Warns of Devastating Impact of War on Ukrainian Children

UNICEF Warns of Devastating Impact of War on Ukrainian Children

English
ukraine
Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

English
eid al-fitr
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal

Realisasi Belanja Negara Tembus Rp373,37 Triliun hingga Kuartal I
Ekonomi

Realisasi Belanja Negara Tembus Rp373,37 Triliun hingga Kuartal I

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar
Otomotif

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar

Kasus Menurun, <i>Positivity Rate</i> Jakarta Masih di Atas 5%
Nasional

Kasus Menurun, Positivity Rate Jakarta Masih di Atas 5%

Presiden Ukraina Tuding Rusia akan Gunakan Senjata Kimia
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina Tuding Rusia akan Gunakan Senjata Kimia

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon
Hiburan

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!