Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Jakarta: Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, met with Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Jakarta on Monday.
During her visit to Indonesia, Minister Joly also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
During her meeting with Minister Marsudi, Minister Joly acknowledged the significant and long-standing bilateral relations between Canada and Indonesia as the countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.
She highlighted the breadth of the bilateral relationship and its success, which is anchored in mutual respect, common interests and such shared values as the rule of law, human rights and democratic governance.
Minister Joly also drew attention to another important milestone: 2022 marks Canada’s 45th year as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, which testifies to Canada’s sustained commitment to ASEAN centrality and to its aim to raise engagement with ASEAN as a Strategic Partner.
"The ministers discussed the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability, amid the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea," Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday.
Minister Joly noted the key role Indonesia played in leading ASEAN’s response to the crisis in Myanmar and thanked Minister Marsudi for her advocacy in support of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
Minister Joly again strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for Russia to withdraw its military and return to diplomacy.
Minister Joly discussed how the entire international community could work together to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
"The ministers exchanged views on the importance of working together to find a way for the G20 to address the war in Ukraine," the Ministry stated.
"They concluded their meeting by endorsing a new Plan of Action that will act as a roadmap for enhancing bilateral relations between Canada and Indonesia in the coming years," the Ministry added.