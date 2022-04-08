English  
This will bring Australia’s total military assistance to date to approximately $191.5 million. (Photo: medcom.id)
This will bring Australia's total military assistance to date to approximately $191.5 million. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia to Provide Anti-Armour Weapons, Ammunitions to Ukraine

English Australia military ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 April 2022 14:55
Canberra: The Australian Government has decided to provide further military support to the Government of Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggression.
 
"This $26.5 million package of anti-armour weapons and ammunitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will further boost the capabilities Australia has supplied that have proven critical on the battlefield so far," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said in a joint statement on Friday.
 
This will bring Australia’s total military assistance to date to approximately $191.5 million. 

"This extra support comes on top of the 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles we announced today that our Government is gifting the Government of Ukraine," they stated.
 
According to them, the Australian Government will not disclose specific details of the new package, or delivery arrangements, at the direct request of Ukrainian officials and our other partners.
 
"Our Government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Ukraine Armed Forces expeditiously," they stated.
 
"Australia may be thousands of kilometres away but we’re standing side by side with Ukraine against this illegal invasion with arms, equipment, aid and even energy sources," they stated.
 
(WAH)
Development of IKN Nusantara Super Priority Project: Presidential Chief of Staff

English
IKN Nusantara
Govt budgets Rp6.95 Trillion for Cooking Oil Direct Cash Assistance: Finance Ministry

English
finance
Timor Leste Donates $1.5 Million to WFP's Humanitarian Response in Ukraine

English
Timor Leste
