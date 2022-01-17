English  
Australia will work in partnership with other Pacific neighbours.
Australia to Provide Assistance to Tonga after Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami

English tsunami Australia Volcano Eruption
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 13:20
Canberra: The Government of Tonga has agreed to the Australian Government’s offer of a surveillance flight, to assess the damage caused by the recent eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano and the subsequent tsunami.
 
An ADF P-8 is scheduled to depart Australia for Tonga on Monday, pending ash and weather conditions, to assess damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, ports and powerlines, which will determine the next phase of the response effort.
 
"Australia is ready to immediately respond to requests for assistance with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Department of Defence coordinating critical humanitarian supplies for disaster relief," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Patne in a press release on Sunday.

According to her, Australia will work in partnership with other Pacific neighbours, including New Zealand, to support Tonga in a COVID-safe way.
 
"While communications remain limited we are continuing to receive regular updates through our High Commission in Tonga, with early reports of substantial ash coverage around Nuku’alofa and coastal inundation and damage to infrastructure," she stated.
 
Moreover, the Australian government is seeking to confirm the welfare of Australians, permanent residents and their families.
 
"Communications outages are currently making it difficult to contact people," she explained.
 
(WAH)
