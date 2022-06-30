English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Continues His Visit for Peace Mission to Moscow

English president joko widodo ukraine russia Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin
Antara • 30 June 2022 17:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued his visit for a peace mission to Moscow, Russia, to meet President Vladimir Putin after completing his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.
 
"Return (to Poland) by train to Przemysl City of Poland to continue the visit (for a peace mission) to Moscow, Russia," President Jokowi said as quoted from his official account uploaded on his Instagram handle @jokowi here on Thursday.
 
Prior to visiting Moscow, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana as well as a limited group returned to Poland by traveling aboard the Extraordinary Train (KLB) from Kyiv Central Station, on Wednesday evening local time, and are scheduled to arrive in Przemysl of Poland on Thursday.

From Przemysl Glowny Station, President Jokowi and his entourage headed to the Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport, Poland, to continue their visit to Moscow, Russia.
 
While visiting Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, President Jokowi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv. During the meeting, Jokowi stated that his visit to Ukraine was testament of the Indonesian people's concern for Ukraine.
 
In his interactions with Zelenskyy, Jokowi also accentuated the stance of Indonesia that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite being difficult to achieve, Jokowi also highlighted the importance of peaceful resolution to the problems between Ukraine and Russia and stressed on maintaining the spirit of peace.
 
Jokowi also offered to carry a message from Zelenskyy to Vladimir Putin.
 
At a meeting with President Zelenskyy, Jokowi also expressed concern over the impact of the war on humanity. With existing capabilities, the people and the Government of Indonesia are striving to contribute assistance, including medicines, and remain committed to the reconstruction of hospitals around Kyiv.
 
Jokowi also highlighted the importance of Ukraine to the world food supply chain. He said all efforts must be made, so that Ukraine can resume exporting food.
 
"It is important for all parties to provide security guarantees for the smooth export of Ukrainian food, including through sea ports. I support the United Nations' efforts in this regard," President Jokowi stated.

 
(WAH)
