Ambassador welcomed the arrival of 557 Indonesian Citizens who evacuated the first wave from Sudan, using the MV Amanah Ship. (KBRI Riyadh)
Indonesian Ambassador Welcome Indonesian Citizens Evacuating Sudan in Jeddah

Medcom • 27 April 2023 18:51
Jeddah: Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad, accompanied by the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, Eko Hartono and the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah this Wednesday, April 26 2023, at around 09.00 local time, welcomed the arrival of 557 Indonesian Citizens (WNI) who evacuated the first wave from Sudan, using the MV Amanah Ship from the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
 
The evacuation of the first batch of Sudanese citizens consisted of 322 men, 199 women and 36 children. The Indonesian citizens departed from Port Sudan the day before, and entered Saudi Arabia through the King Faisal Jeddah Military Port.
 
In accordance with the directions of the Indonesian Government leadership, and in line with the deteriorating conditions in Sudan due to armed conflict, the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah have been ordered to carry out various preparations for the evacuation of Indonesian citizens in Sudan, the majority of whom are students, apart from workers and their families and staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan.
 
As soon as the ship docked, the Indonesian citizens evacuating Sudan looked relieved and happy while waving the Indonesian and white flags on board. Ambassador Abdul Aziz Ahmad welcomed them all at the Jeddah Military Port after waiting since early morning at the King Faisal Jeddah Military Port.
 
"Welcome to Saudi Arabia!" said Ambassador Aziz while shaking hands and giving flowers to hundreds of Indonesian citizens who got off the MV Amanah ship.
 
"Protecting Indonesian citizens is a priority for the Government and Indonesian Representatives Abroad. We are grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for facilitating the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan. This is proof of the very good relationship and cooperation between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia," he continued, in a statement received by Medcom.id.
 
After getting off the ship, hundreds of Indonesian citizens were picked up by buses provided by the Government of Saudi Arabia to immigration at the Jeddah Military Port. After the immigration process was complete, hundreds of Indonesian citizens transferred to buses provided by the Indonesian Representative to their temporary accommodation in Jeddah. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(WIL)

