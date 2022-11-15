World Experiencing Extraordinary Challenges: President Jokowi

“The world is experiencing extraordinary challenges. Crisis after crisis is happening. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, rivalries continue to sharpen, a war occurs," the president said while addressing the G20 leaders and other invitees.
The impacts of various crises on food, energy, and financial resilience are felt by the world, especially developing countries, Jokowi noted.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The president cited as an example, the impact on fertilizer supply while adding that the fertilizer issue should not be underestimated. Hence, he called for concrete steps to be taken immediately in order to ensure fertilizer supplies are sufficient and prices are affordable in order to prevent 2023 from becoming a gloomy year.
Jokowi reminded that scarcity and high cost of fertilizers could increase food prices in several parts of the world, and it could lead to a food supply crisis.
"For 48 developing countries, with the highest level of vulnerability, this will be a very serious condition," Jokowi pointed out.
President Jokowi also said that the entire world was watching the G20 Forum. Hence, the G20 Summit must be carried out successfully and must not fail in order to produce something useful for the world.
"However, success can only be achieved if all of us without exception are committed to working hard to set aside differences, to present something concrete that is beneficial to the world," he added.