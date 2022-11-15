English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
    President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

    World Experiencing Extraordinary Challenges: President Jokowi

    Antara • 15 November 2022 16:22
    Nusa Dua: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his opening remarks at the 17th G20 Summit, here on Tuesday, affirmed that the world was facing extraordinary challenges.
     
    “The world is experiencing extraordinary challenges. Crisis after crisis is happening. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, rivalries continue to sharpen, a war occurs," the president said while addressing the G20 leaders and other invitees.
     
    The impacts of various crises on food, energy, and financial resilience are felt by the world, especially developing countries, Jokowi noted.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    The president cited as an example, the impact on fertilizer supply while adding that the fertilizer issue should not be underestimated. Hence, he called for concrete steps to be taken immediately in order to ensure fertilizer supplies are sufficient and prices are affordable in order to prevent 2023 from becoming a gloomy year.
     
    Jokowi reminded that scarcity and high cost of fertilizers could increase food prices in several parts of the world, and it could lead to a food supply crisis.
     
    "For 48 developing countries, with the highest level of vulnerability, this will be a very serious condition," Jokowi pointed out.
     
    President Jokowi also said that the entire world was watching the G20 Forum. Hence, the G20 Summit must be carried out successfully and must not fail in order to produce something useful for the world.
     
    "However, success can only be achieved if all of us without exception are committed to working hard to set aside differences, to present something concrete that is beneficial to the world," he added.  
     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    The G20 is an international forum focusing on policy coordination in economics and development. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    Jokowi Presses for Ending War, Maintaining Collaboration

    Anies Meets Gibran in Surakarta

    BACA JUGA
    Indonesia Adds 7,893 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    Indonesia Adds 7,893 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    English
    indonesian government
    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    English
    president joko widodo
    Jokowi Presses for Ending War, Maintaining Collaboration

    Jokowi Presses for Ending War, Maintaining Collaboration

    English
    president joko widodo
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20
    Internasional

    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?
    Hiburan

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?

    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United
    Olahraga

    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022
    Ekonomi

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
    Teknologi

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!