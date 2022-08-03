English  
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 August 2022 15:42
Canberra: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to travel to Cambodia tonight to attend this week’s ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
 
"I look forward to meeting with regional leaders and ministers to continue to deepen the Australian Government’s engagement with Southeast Asia," Wong said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
In ASEAN meetings, Wong will underline Australia’s commitment to ASEAN centrality, furthering cooperation through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas of shared interest including combatting climate change, building health security, and advancing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

At the EAS and ARF, she will outline Australia’s vision for the region and the country's positions on the Myanmar crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
"My visit to Cambodia coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. I will meet with members of the Cambodian Government to discuss economic recovery, education ties, health security, and human rights," she stated.
 
"I will also visit the Australian Centre for Education (ACE) to open its new campus. ACE has delivered English language training to more than 500,000 Cambodians since it was established 30 years ago," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
