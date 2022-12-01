English  
The estimated cost of the humanitarian response going into 2023 is US$51.5 billion. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Launches $51.5 Billion Humanitarian Appeal for Next Year

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2022 15:29
Geneva: Next year will set another record for humanitarian relief requirements, with 339 million people in need of assistance in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared to the same time last year, the United Nations (UN) and partner organizations said today.
 
The estimated cost of the humanitarian response going into 2023 is US$51.5 billion, a 25 per cent increase compared to the beginning of 2022.
 
"Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year’s extreme events are spilling into 2023," said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Lethal droughts and floods are wreaking havoc in communities from Pakistan to the Horn of Africa. The war in Ukraine has turned a part of Europe into a battlefield. More than 100 million people are now displaced worldwide. And all of this on top of the devastation left by the pandemic among the world’s poorest," he stated.
 
The 2023 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO), launched today by the UN in collaboration with nongovernmental organizations and other humanitarian partners, paints a stark picture of what lies ahead:
  • At least 222 million people in 53 countries will face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022. Forty-five million people in 37 countries risk starvation.
  • Public health is under pressure due to COVID-19, monkeypox, vectorborne diseases, and outbreaks of Ebola and cholera.
  • Climate change is driving up risks and vulnerability. By the end of the century, extreme heat could claim as many lives as cancer.
  • It will take four generations – 132 years – to achieve global gender parity. Globally, 388 million women and girls live in extreme poverty.

The response plans in the GHO detail how aid agencies working together around specific types of aid – including shelter, food, maternal health, child nutrition and protection – can save and support the lives of a combined 230 million people worldwide.
 
"For people on the brink, this appeal is a lifeline. For the international community, it is a strategy to make good on the pledge to leave no one behind," he concluded.

 
(WAH)

