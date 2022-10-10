English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia offers Hungary various opportunities for cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia offers Hungary various opportunities for cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Hungary Agree to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 16:45
Jakarta: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary held the 6th session of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC) at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Jakarta last week.
 
"Indonesia offers Hungary various opportunities for cooperation in the development and management of Special Economic Zones and National Strategic Projects in the country, utilizing Indonesia's digital young talents, and encouraging more Hungarian youth to make use of the cultural and arts scholarship program offered by the Indonesian Government," said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Director General for Americana and European Affairs Umar Hadi in a media release issued on Monday.
 
The 6th session of JCEC was attended by representatives from 20 related ministries/agencies to review all achievements and plans for future bilateral cooperation in various fields, including investment and trade, infrastructure development, technology and digital economy, aquaculture, education and vocational training, and people-to-people contact.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry's Deputy State Secretary for External and economic Relations, Katalin Bihari, underlined Indonesia's strategic position as important partner for Hungary in terms of cooperation in high technology infrastructure development, digital technology and cyber security, as well as vocational training.
 
As part of the 6th session of JCEC, the Indonesian and Hungarian business and digital economy and technology communities organized the Indonesia-Hungary Business Forum “HunIndoTech 3.0" on October 5, 2022.
 
HunIndoTech 3.0 is a collaboration between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN RI) and the Embassy of Hungary in Jakarta, with full support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.
 
The HunIndoTech 3.0 Business Forum participated by 100 businesses, offering and exploring cooperation in various sectors of digital technology and cybersecurity.
 
The Business Forum also witness the signing of the MoU between the Hungarian technological company, ACPM and the Association of Indonesian Private Universities (APTISI) and Amikom Yogyakarta in the field of education related to Cyber Security studies.
 
The HunIndoTech 3.0 Business Forum focused on smart infrastructure development, fintech and cyber security, and agrotech, to ensure its relevance with current technological development and opportunities, especially in accelerating economic recovery in the post Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The Bilateral Committee for Hungary, KADIN RI underlined Hungary's excellence in the current major technology sectors, namely artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, blockchain, etc.
 
In addition, there is the potential to use Indonesia's talents in cyber security cooperation.
 
Current partnerships include among others the development of advanced mobile payment platforms; technology and GNSS system in the MLFF e-toll payment project.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesia stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Extends Condolences to Victims of Mass Shooting in Thailand

Russia's Referendums in Ukraine Violate UN Charter, International Law: Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

English
technology
Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban
Ekonomi

Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang
Olahraga

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo
Nasional

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan
Internasional

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres
Pendidikan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara
Hiburan

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas
Otomotif

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!