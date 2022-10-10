Indonesia, Hungary Agree to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

"Indonesia offers Hungary various opportunities for cooperation in the development and management of Special Economic Zones and National Strategic Projects in the country, utilizing Indonesia's digital young talents, and encouraging more Hungarian youth to make use of the cultural and arts scholarship program offered by the Indonesian Government," said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Director General for Americana and European Affairs Umar Hadi in a media release issued on Monday.
The 6th session of JCEC was attended by representatives from 20 related ministries/agencies to review all achievements and plans for future bilateral cooperation in various fields, including investment and trade, infrastructure development, technology and digital economy, aquaculture, education and vocational training, and people-to-people contact.
Furthermore, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry's Deputy State Secretary for External and economic Relations, Katalin Bihari, underlined Indonesia's strategic position as important partner for Hungary in terms of cooperation in high technology infrastructure development, digital technology and cyber security, as well as vocational training.
As part of the 6th session of JCEC, the Indonesian and Hungarian business and digital economy and technology communities organized the Indonesia-Hungary Business Forum “HunIndoTech 3.0" on October 5, 2022.
HunIndoTech 3.0 is a collaboration between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN RI) and the Embassy of Hungary in Jakarta, with full support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.
The HunIndoTech 3.0 Business Forum participated by 100 businesses, offering and exploring cooperation in various sectors of digital technology and cybersecurity.
The Business Forum also witness the signing of the MoU between the Hungarian technological company, ACPM and the Association of Indonesian Private Universities (APTISI) and Amikom Yogyakarta in the field of education related to Cyber Security studies.
The HunIndoTech 3.0 Business Forum focused on smart infrastructure development, fintech and cyber security, and agrotech, to ensure its relevance with current technological development and opportunities, especially in accelerating economic recovery in the post Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bilateral Committee for Hungary, KADIN RI underlined Hungary's excellence in the current major technology sectors, namely artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, blockchain, etc.
In addition, there is the potential to use Indonesia's talents in cyber security cooperation.
Current partnerships include among others the development of advanced mobile payment platforms; technology and GNSS system in the MLFF e-toll payment project.