English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually every August 19. (Photo: medcom.id)
World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually every August 19. (Photo: medcom.id)

Humanitarians Make Our World a Better place: UN Secretary-General

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 15:48
New York: Today, the number of people who need humanitarian assistance has never been higher, because of conflicts, climate change, COVID-19, poverty, hunger and unprecedented levels of displacement, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
"There is a saying: "It takes a village to raise a child." It also takes a village to support people living through a humanitarian crisis," Guterres said in his message on World Humanitarian Day.
 
"This village includes affected people who are always first to respond when disasters strike — neighbours helping neighbours. It includes a global community pulling together to support them as they recover and rebuild. And it includes hundreds of thousands of individual humanitarians — volunteers and professionals alike," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Far from the spotlight and out of the headlines, the UN Chief said, humanitarians work around the clock to make our world a better place.
 
Against incredible odds, he added, they ease suffering in some of the most dangerous circumstances imaginable.
 
"On this year’s World Humanitarian Day, we celebrate humanitarians everywhere. We salute their dedication and courage, and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in pursuit of this noble cause. They represent the best of humanity," he concluded.

World Humanitarian Day

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. 
 
Five years later, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day. 
 
Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. 
 
For this year’s World Humanitarian Day theme is 'It takes a village' emphasizing the global collective effort required by the entire humanitarian community from local volunteers through to UN agencies to protect and assist millions of people every day.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 5,163 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 5,163 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

English
covid-19
COVID-19 Patients at Athletes Village Hospital Down to 160

COVID-19 Patients at Athletes Village Hospital Down to 160

English
covid-19
Putri Candrawathi Named New Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

Putri Candrawathi Named New Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman
Internasional

PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman

Luhut Beri Sinyal Kenaikan Harga BBM Diumumkan Minggu Depan
Ekonomi

Luhut Beri Sinyal Kenaikan Harga BBM Diumumkan Minggu Depan

9 Fakta Menarik Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar (Bagian 2)
Olahraga

9 Fakta Menarik Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar (Bagian 2)

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?
Otomotif

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?

Kapolri Instruksikan Jajaran Berkomitmen Kawal Kebijakan Pemerintah
Nasional

Kapolri Instruksikan Jajaran Berkomitmen Kawal Kebijakan Pemerintah

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT
Hiburan

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional
Pendidikan

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar
Teknologi

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!