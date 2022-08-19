Humanitarians Make Our World a Better place: UN Secretary-General

"There is a saying: "It takes a village to raise a child." It also takes a village to support people living through a humanitarian crisis," Guterres said in his message on World Humanitarian Day.
"This village includes affected people who are always first to respond when disasters strike — neighbours helping neighbours. It includes a global community pulling together to support them as they recover and rebuild. And it includes hundreds of thousands of individual humanitarians — volunteers and professionals alike," he added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Far from the spotlight and out of the headlines, the UN Chief said, humanitarians work around the clock to make our world a better place.
Against incredible odds, he added, they ease suffering in some of the most dangerous circumstances imaginable.
"On this year’s World Humanitarian Day, we celebrate humanitarians everywhere. We salute their dedication and courage, and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in pursuit of this noble cause. They represent the best of humanity," he concluded.
World Humanitarian DayOn August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.
Five years later, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day.
Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.
For this year’s World Humanitarian Day theme is 'It takes a village' emphasizing the global collective effort required by the entire humanitarian community from local volunteers through to UN agencies to protect and assist millions of people every day.