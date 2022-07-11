Indonesian Embassy Facilitates Health Cooperation between Indonesia, China

Jakarta: China-Asia Economic Development Association (CAEDA) has signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with PT. Makmur Berkah Sehat to enhance cooperation on investment and development of the health sector in Indonesia.
Held on June 29, 2022, the agreement was signed by Yang Guanglin, Chairman of Health and Medical Exchange Cooperation Committee of (CAEDA) and Johan Tedja Surya, President Commissioner of PT. Makmur Berkah Sehat.
Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun and officials of the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing witnessed the signing ceremony.
“This agreement marks the start of a new collaboration between CAEDA and PT. Makmur Berkah Sehat to contribute to stronger development of Indonesia's health sector," said Ambassador Djauhari in a press release on Monday.
According to Ambassador Djauhari. the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing will facilitate the implementattion of the cooperation between the two sides.
Ambassador Djauhari is optimistic that CAEDA's cooperation with PT. Makmur Berkah Sehat will be an important part of the Indonesian government's efforts to develop the country's medical device industry.