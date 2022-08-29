Indonesia Mainstreams Issue of Nuclear Naval Propulsion at UN Forum

The UN 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT RevCon) was held on August 1 to 26, 2022 at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, according to the ministry's statement here on Sunday.
The NPT RevCon is a conference held every five years since 1975 to review the implementation of the treaty limiting the possession of nuclear weapons.
"Indonesia's intention to raise awareness on the NPT has been achieved. Many countries are paying attention to this issue. Indonesia will continue to monitor the momentum," Director General of Multilateral Cooperation at the ministry Tri Tharyat who led the Indonesian delegation at the meeting said.
Tharyat deemed the achievement significant as the issue of the nuclear-powered submarines had not been discussed in any international forum.
"In fact, the NNP program links to nuclear issues and has the potential to pose a big risk to world peace and security," he said.
According to him, among the risks that arise are the transfer of these technologies into nuclear weapons that can threaten the non-proliferation regime and global security, as well as causing devastating impacts on the environment.
Prior to the UN session, Indonesia issued a working paper called the "Indonesian Paper". The issue of NNP has received serious attention due to the leading role of Indonesia and several other countries.
During the negotiations, the issue of NNP sparked pros and cons among countries. The difference in views between countries that support and those that oppose is quite sharp.
Indonesia submitted proposal that was relatively acceptable to all parties. The proposal became the basis for negotiations after some countries had given inputs.
"All parties agree that the NNP program is a common concern. A transparent and open dialogue is needed on this issue. All parties also agree that the development of NNP must be in close coordination with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in an open and transparent manner," Tharyat said.
The 10th NPT RevCon did not reach a consensus on the outcome document due to sharp differences in views among countries on various other issues, particularly regarding the power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
However, the fact that countries reached an agreement in the discussion regarding the NNP program became an achievement for Indonesia, the ministry said.