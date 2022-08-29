English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Many countries are paying attention to this issue. (Photo: medcom.id)
Many countries are paying attention to this issue. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Mainstreams Issue of Nuclear Naval Propulsion at UN Forum

Antara • 29 August 2022 11:00
Jakarta: Indonesia has succeeded in mainstreaming the issue of nuclear naval propulsion (NNP) into the United Nations (UN) forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
The UN 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT RevCon) was held on August 1 to 26, 2022 at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, according to the ministry's statement here on Sunday.
 
The NPT RevCon is a conference held every five years since 1975 to review the implementation of the treaty limiting the possession of nuclear weapons.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia's intention to raise awareness on the NPT has been achieved. Many countries are paying attention to this issue. Indonesia will continue to monitor the momentum," Director General of Multilateral Cooperation at the ministry Tri Tharyat who led the Indonesian delegation at the meeting said.
 
Tharyat deemed the achievement significant as the issue of the nuclear-powered submarines had not been discussed in any international forum.
 
"In fact, the NNP program links to nuclear issues and has the potential to pose a big risk to world peace and security," he said.
 
According to him, among the risks that arise are the transfer of these technologies into nuclear weapons that can threaten the non-proliferation regime and global security, as well as causing devastating impacts on the environment.
 
Prior to the UN session, Indonesia issued a working paper called the "Indonesian Paper". The issue of NNP has received serious attention due to the leading role of Indonesia and several other countries.
 
During the negotiations, the issue of NNP sparked pros and cons among countries. The difference in views between countries that support and those that oppose is quite sharp.
 
Indonesia submitted proposal that was relatively acceptable to all parties. The proposal became the basis for negotiations after some countries had given inputs.
 
"All parties agree that the NNP program is a common concern. A transparent and open dialogue is needed on this issue. All parties also agree that the development of NNP must be in close coordination with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in an open and transparent manner," Tharyat said.
 
The 10th NPT RevCon did not reach a consensus on the outcome document due to sharp differences in views among countries on various other issues, particularly regarding the power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
 
However, the fact that countries reached an agreement in the discussion regarding the NNP program became an achievement for Indonesia, the ministry said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Anies, Rotterdam Mayor Discuss Pandemic Challenges

Anies, Rotterdam Mayor Discuss Pandemic Challenges

English
jakarta
Indonesia Opens G20 DEWG Meeting in Bali

Indonesia Opens G20 DEWG Meeting in Bali

English
G20
Indonesia Extends Zero Export levy on All Palm Oil Products

Indonesia Extends Zero Export levy on All Palm Oil Products

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Noah Rilis Video Musik
Hiburan

Noah Rilis Video Musik "Kota Mati," Menjawab Mengapa Ladya Cheryl jadi Pembunuh

Auditor Negara Sangat Membantu Selama Krisis Pandemi Covid-19
Ekonomi

Auditor Negara Sangat Membantu Selama Krisis Pandemi Covid-19

Puluhan Juta Warga Pakistan Berjuang Bertahan dari Banjir
Internasional

Puluhan Juta Warga Pakistan Berjuang Bertahan dari Banjir

Alihkan Subsidi BBM, Jokowi Beri Bansos untuk Ringankan Beban Masyarakat
Nasional

Alihkan Subsidi BBM, Jokowi Beri Bansos untuk Ringankan Beban Masyarakat

5 Kutipan LeBron James yang Menginspirasi
Olahraga

5 Kutipan LeBron James yang Menginspirasi

Besaran Subsidi BBM yang Ditanggung Pemerintah, Termasuk Pertamax
Otomotif

Besaran Subsidi BBM yang Ditanggung Pemerintah, Termasuk Pertamax

Aturan Tunjangan Guru Diubah, Kemendikbudristek Klaim Bakal Lebih Sejahtera
Pendidikan

Aturan Tunjangan Guru Diubah, Kemendikbudristek Klaim Bakal Lebih Sejahtera

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis
Teknologi

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!