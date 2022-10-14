Indonesia, New Zealand Expected to Strengthen Ties in Post-Pandemic Era

The reception concluded a series of events to commemorate the 77th Independence Day anniversary, and to celebrate the anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces/
"In the post pandemic international relations setting, Indonesian and New Zealand bond over our mutual interest to pursue post pandemic economic recovery, climate change issues, women empowerment, and sustainable development goals," Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand Fientje Suebu said in a media release on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador Suebu, wearing a traditional dress from Papua Province, appreciated robust bilateral relations and cooperation between Indonesia and New Zealand covering wide array of areas in particular politics and economy.
Both nations have agreed on a Comprehensive Partnership since 2018.
As borders are fully reopened, there is a notable aspiration for the intensification of flow of people and goods to boost economic recovery.
During the opening part of the reception, the procession of the artistic Indonesian Rice Cone (Nasi Tumpeng) took place to express sense of gratefulness.
A
mbassador Suebu and the invitees also observed a moment of silence to remember those impacted by the recent tragedy at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang few weeks ago.
This diplomatic reception is the first time in two years after it was cancelled last year due to lockdown in New Zealand.
The function was attended by guests from the diplomatic corps, Defence Attaches, Member of Parliament, politician, and academicians as well as friends of Indonesia.
Those attended were treated to some of the finest Indonesian cuisines and accompanied by performances of Plate Dance by Caraka Seni and medley of Indonesian traditional songs by members of the staff at Indonesian Embassy.
The nusantara festivity was also visible through the various traditional dresses worn by members of staff of the Indonesian Embassy.
Guests wore a scarf in the shape of Timor woven cloth received upon arrivals.