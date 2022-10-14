English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand Fientje Suebu. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)
Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand Fientje Suebu. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)

Indonesia, New Zealand Expected to Strengthen Ties in Post-Pandemic Era

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2022 13:04
Wellington: The Indonesian Embassy in Wellington held a diplomatic reception at the National Library of New Zealand on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. 
 
The reception concluded a series of events to commemorate the 77th Independence Day anniversary, and to celebrate the anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces/
 
"In the post pandemic international relations setting, Indonesian and New Zealand bond over our mutual interest to pursue post pandemic economic recovery, climate change issues, women empowerment, and sustainable development goals," Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand Fientje Suebu said in a media release on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador Suebu, wearing a traditional dress from Papua Province, appreciated robust bilateral relations and cooperation between Indonesia and New Zealand covering wide array of areas in particular politics and economy. 
 
Both nations have agreed on a Comprehensive Partnership since 2018. 
 
As borders are fully reopened, there is a notable aspiration for the intensification of flow of people and goods to boost economic recovery.
 
During the opening part of the reception, the procession of the artistic Indonesian Rice Cone (Nasi Tumpeng) took place to express sense of gratefulness. 
A
mbassador Suebu and the invitees also observed a moment of silence to remember those impacted by the recent tragedy at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang few weeks ago.
 
This diplomatic reception is the first time in two years after it was cancelled last year due to lockdown in New Zealand.
 
The function was attended by guests from the diplomatic corps, Defence Attaches, Member of Parliament, politician, and academicians as well as friends of Indonesia. 
 
Those attended were treated to some of the finest Indonesian cuisines and accompanied by performances of Plate Dance by Caraka Seni and medley of Indonesian traditional songs by members of the staff at Indonesian Embassy.
 
The nusantara festivity was also visible through the various traditional dresses worn by members of staff of the Indonesian Embassy. 
 
Guests wore a scarf in the shape of Timor woven cloth received upon arrivals.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt around the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Announces Further Pandemic Support for Pacific Island Countries

New Zealand to Ban Livestock Exports by Sea

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

English
Uzbekistan
New Zealand Announces Further Pandemic Support for Pacific Island Countries

New Zealand Announces Further Pandemic Support for Pacific Island Countries

English
New Zealand
ASEAN, UN Women Cooperate to Advance Women's Leadership in Southeast Asian Businesses

ASEAN, UN Women Cooperate to Advance Women's Leadership in Southeast Asian Businesses

English
ASEAN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dikabarkan Terjerat Narkotika, Irjen Teddy Minahasa Tak Hadiri Arahan Jokowi di Istana
Nasional

Dikabarkan Terjerat Narkotika, Irjen Teddy Minahasa Tak Hadiri Arahan Jokowi di Istana

Kapitalisasi Pasar Modal Indonesia Tembus Rp9.200 Triliun, Pertanda Ekonomi RI Baik
Ekonomi

Kapitalisasi Pasar Modal Indonesia Tembus Rp9.200 Triliun, Pertanda Ekonomi RI Baik

Freeport Beli Toyota Land Cruiser Jadul Buat Di Tambang
Otomotif

Freeport Beli Toyota Land Cruiser Jadul Buat Di Tambang

Kembali Lagi Terjadi Penembakan di AS, Lima Orang Tewas
Internasional

Kembali Lagi Terjadi Penembakan di AS, Lima Orang Tewas

Duh, Main di Old Trafford Manchester United Kesulitan Atasi Omonia Nicosia
Olahraga

Duh, Main di Old Trafford Manchester United Kesulitan Atasi Omonia Nicosia

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!