New Zealand Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Laws

"Following the terror attack in the Lynn Mall supermarket last year, where the individual responsible was known to be a threat to New Zealand’s security, Cabinet sought a review on how the control order regime could be strengthened," Allan said in a media release on Wednesday.
"The changes we are making will improve the effectiveness of the Control Orders Act, and expand the criteria for high-risk individuals who can be covered by the restrictions, which limit their ability to undertake an attack," Allan explained.
While no law can ever stop a motivated terrorist from undertaking an attack, Allan added, these changes will go a long way in preventing, disrupting and limiting their ability to do so.
According to Allan, the New Zealand Government is also seeking to strengthen the terrorist designations scheme by making it explicit that it covers individuals in prison.
"The proposed changes to the designation and control order schemes are in line with this Government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on the Christchurch masjidain," Allan stated.
"The horrific events of 15 March 2019 and in New Lynn last year serve as a continuous reminder of the devastating consequences to individuals and communities from any terrorist attack. These are important amendments as we look to keep Aotearoa New Zealand as safe as possible," the Minister concluded.