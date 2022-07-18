English  
The MoU on Health Cooperation has been agreed, (Photo: medcom.id)
The MoU on Health Cooperation has been agreed, (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Committed to Enhancing Health Cooperation with Bangladesh

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 14:58
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Bangladeshi counterpart Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen today discussed the importance of building health resilience to anticipate future pandemics.
 
"In this regard, we are glad that the MoU on Health Cooperation has been agreed to and is ready to be signed," Indonesia's top diplomat said in a press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
"Through this Mou, we will enhance our cooperation in primary and secondary health care, health technology, vaccines, and pharmaceutical industries," she added.

Aside from economic cooperation, the foreign ministers also discussed approaches to strengthen defense and security cooperation.
 
The two governments agreed to expand cooperation between PT Pindad and the Bangladesh Army.
 
"We also welcomed the finalization of MoU on Defense Cooperation and the Agreement on Counter Terrorism Cooperation," she stated.
 
"These two MoUs are expected to be signed within this year," she added.
 
(WAH)
