English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Visit China, Japan, South Korea Next Week

Marcheilla Ariesta • 21 July 2022 14:36
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo(Jokowi)  is scheduled to visit three countries in East Asia, namely China, Japan and South Korea, next week.
 
The tour will take place from July 26 to July 28.
 
"The focus of President Jokowi's visit to the three countries is to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press statement in Jakarta on Thursday/
 
In China, President Jokowi will meet Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.  According to her, the trade value between Indonesia and China in 2021 reached USD110 billion. Furthermore, China was also Indonesia's third largest investor last year.
 
After a day in Beijing, President Jokowi will depart for Tokyo in Japan. He will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japanese business leaders on July 27.
 
"Japan is our traditional economic partner, the value of trade with Japan reached USD32 billion and investment from Japan reached USD2.26 billion last year," said Retno.
 
Lastly, President Jokowi will visit South Korea on July 28. During the visit, he will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
 
"South Korea is also an important partner in the economic sector. Our trade with South Korea reached USD18.41 billion, while South Korean investment in Indonesia continued to grow rapidly and last year reached USD1.64 billion," Retno explained.
 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Inaugurates Newly Expanded Komodo International Airport

President Jokowi Inaugurates Newly Expanded Komodo International Airport

English
president joko widodo
Myanmar's Economy Remains Fragile: World Bank

Myanmar's Economy Remains Fragile: World Bank

English
Myanmar
China, WFP Cooperate to Assist Crisis-Affected People in Burkina Faso

China, WFP Cooperate to Assist Crisis-Affected People in Burkina Faso

English
china
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

Lagi, BI Masih Betah Tahan Suku Bunga Acuan 3,5%
Ekonomi

Lagi, BI Masih Betah Tahan Suku Bunga Acuan 3,5%

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian - 1)

Mitsubishi Colt L300 Kembali Diproduksi Lokal Awal Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Colt L300 Kembali Diproduksi Lokal Awal Tahun Depan

Pekan Depan Presiden Jokowi Memulai Tur Asia Timur
Internasional

Pekan Depan Presiden Jokowi Memulai Tur Asia Timur

Berkurang, Pasien RSD Wisma Atlet Jadi 265 Orang
Nasional

Berkurang, Pasien RSD Wisma Atlet Jadi 265 Orang

Putra Siregar Kirim Surat dari Penjara, Ingin PS Glow dan MS Glow Berdamai
Hiburan

Putra Siregar Kirim Surat dari Penjara, Ingin PS Glow dan MS Glow Berdamai

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!