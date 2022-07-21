President Jokowi to Visit China, Japan, South Korea Next Week

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo(Jokowi) is scheduled to visit three countries in East Asia, namely China, Japan and South Korea, next week.
The tour will take place from July 26 to July 28.
"The focus of President Jokowi's visit to the three countries is to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press statement in Jakarta on Thursday/
In China, President Jokowi will meet Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping. According to her, the trade value between Indonesia and China in 2021 reached USD110 billion. Furthermore, China was also Indonesia's third largest investor last year.
After a day in Beijing, President Jokowi will depart for Tokyo in Japan. He will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japanese business leaders on July 27.
"Japan is our traditional economic partner, the value of trade with Japan reached USD32 billion and investment from Japan reached USD2.26 billion last year," said Retno.
Lastly, President Jokowi will visit South Korea on July 28. During the visit, he will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
"South Korea is also an important partner in the economic sector. Our trade with South Korea reached USD18.41 billion, while South Korean investment in Indonesia continued to grow rapidly and last year reached USD1.64 billion," Retno explained.