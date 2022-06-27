WHO Scales Up Health Response after Devastating Quake in Afghanistan

A shipment of almost 10 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies was transported from Kabul to affected provinces, enough for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatment for 36,000 people for the next 3 months.
An additional shipment of health supplies is due to arrive in country from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai in the coming days.
WHO is also deploying mental health and psychosocial support experts to provide emergency counselling to families affected by the earthquake.
"Every life lost in this latest disaster facing the people of Afghanistan is one life too many. Every life lost represents someone's mother, father, child, friend or neighbour." said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a press release on Sunday.
"Our response, and that of all health partners on the ground, is to treat the injured, save lives, and minimize the risk of death and disease in the aftermath of this tragedy. We thank all partners for their concerted efforts and solidarity to help those affected," he added.
Increasing Surveillance of Infectious DiseasesThe UN Health Agency is also increasing surveillance of infectious diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea, measles, and COVID-19 by deploying disease surveillance and control officers, and distributing medicines and supplies to health facilities in anticipation of an increase in cases.
Afghanistan is one of the 2 remaining polio-endemic countries in the world.