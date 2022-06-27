English  
The UN Health Agency is also increasing surveillance of infectious diseases. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO Scales Up Health Response after Devastating Quake in Afghanistan

English afghanistan earthquake health WHO covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 June 2022 06:08
Kabul: Hours after the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan on June 22 that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of homes, WHO sent health teams, ambulances, medical equipment and other emergency supplies to treat the injured and replenish health supplies for hospitals in the affected provinces of Paktika, Khost and Paktia.
 
A shipment of almost 10 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies was transported from Kabul to affected provinces, enough for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatment for 36,000 people for the next 3 months.
 
An additional shipment of health supplies is due to arrive in country from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai in the coming days.

WHO is also deploying mental health and psychosocial support experts to provide emergency counselling to families affected by the earthquake.
 
"Every life lost in this latest disaster facing the people of Afghanistan is one life too many. Every life lost represents someone's mother, father, child, friend or neighbour." said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a press release on Sunday.
 
"Our response, and that of all health partners on the ground, is to treat the injured, save lives, and minimize the risk of death and disease in the aftermath of this tragedy. We thank all partners for their concerted efforts and solidarity to help those affected," he added.

Increasing Surveillance of Infectious Diseases

The UN Health Agency is also increasing surveillance of infectious diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea, measles, and COVID-19 by deploying disease surveillance and control officers, and distributing medicines and supplies to health facilities in anticipation of an increase in cases.
 
Afghanistan is one of the 2 remaining polio-endemic countries in the world. 

 
(WAH)
