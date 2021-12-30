UN Chief Condemns Looting, Attacks against UN Facilities in Darfur

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the continued looting and attacks against UN facilities, equipment and supplies gifted to the Sudanese authorities for civilian use in El Fasher, Darfur.
In the evening of December 28, a World Food Programme (WFP) facility was also attacked.
Over 1,900 metric tons of food commodities that were meant to feed 730,000 vulnerable people for a month were looted.
"The Secretary-General regrets the loss of aid and other equipment and supplies intended for the benefit of Darfur communities," the Spokesman for the Secretary-General said in a statement on Wednesday.
He called upon the Government of Sudan to restore order, and to ensure that the former property and assets of the former peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID, are employed strictly for civilian use, in conformity with the Framework Agreement the African country signed with the UN in March this year.
The Secretary-General further called upon the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the safe working environment and passage for remaining UN operations in El Fasher.
"He also extends his gratitude to the United Nations civilian and uniformed personnel who remained on the ground under these challenging circumstances," the spokesman concluded.