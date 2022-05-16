UN Chief Condemns Deadly Racist Attack in Buffalo

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres was appalled by the killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
"He extends his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hopes justice will be served swiftly, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.
The UN Secretary-General also condemned in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin.
According to media reports, the suspect, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, who is white, live-streamed the attack, which was carried out at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly black area of the city, located in the northeastern United States.
Most of the victims were African American.
The gunman was arrested following a stand-off with the police.
The incident marked the deadliest mass shooting in the US this year.
It follows other recent racist massacres, including the June 2015 murder of nine African Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people were killed and six wounded.