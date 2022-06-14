Indonesia Offers 3 Formulas to Create Stability in Indo-Pacific

Jakarta: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi offered three formulas that can be applied as steps to achieve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The three formulas were conveyed by the Indonesian foreign minister during a high-level dialogue meeting on the Indo-Pacific in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday, according to a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday.
"I offer three formulas to achieve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during the high-level dialogue," Foreign Minister Marsudi stated during a press briefing virtually after the meeting.
The minister put forth three formulas, including one in which Indonesia encourages all parties to uphold the United Nations Charter and international law.
"Respect for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity must be consistently enforced," Marsudi stated.
"Peaceful resolution is the only way to resolve conflicts. These are the rules of the game that all countries must obey," she affirmed.
The second formula presented by the Indonesian foreign minister for stability in the Indo-Pacific region was the importance of creating an inclusive regional architecture.
Marsudi cited the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) area as an example where all parties continue to strive to build a collaboration paradigm as a guide in the formation of a regional architecture.
"We (the ASEAN) open cooperation with all countries. The ASEAN-led mechanism, with all ASEAN dialogue partners, is a real example of this paradigm," she stated.
The minister also noted that currently, ASEAN's view of the Indo-Pacific also offered the same paradigm outside the ASEAN region.
"We want the principle or value of inclusiveness and not containment. The principle should be applied by all countries in interacting in the Indo-Pacific region," she stressed.
"I also emphasize that the formation of groups or minilateralism in the Indo-Pacific region must be a building block to create stability, peace, and prosperity in the region," she affirmed.
The third formula conveyed by the foreign minister was the importance of prioritizing concrete cooperation.
According to Marsudi, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region cannot be built solely on a political and security approach.
"ASEAN's view on the Indo-Pacific offers concrete cooperation that benefits the people in the region, especially in the maritime sector, connectivity, the Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs), and economic cooperation, especially trade and investment," Marsudi stated.
She stressed that the four areas of cooperation represented the interests of all countries in the region that could unite and not divide common interests.
The minister believes that concrete cooperation can encourage interdependence between countries and can lead to mutual trust.
"And this spirit must continue to be encouraged. And I also convey that the European Union's support for the concrete implementation of ASEAN's view on the Indo-Pacific is very important," Marsudi stated.
In her closing statement at the high-level dialogue meeting, the minister also remarked that peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region were not only beneficial for the region but also for the world as a whole.
"As a strategic partner of the ASEAN, the European Union can play a major role in realizing this by promoting win-win or mutually beneficial cooperation that benefits all," she noted.
On that occasion, the Indonesian foreign minister invited all parties to continue to revive the spirit of multilateralism, peace, and collaboration.