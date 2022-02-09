Sinovac Developing Multivariant COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta: Sinovac Vice President Weining Meng has said the Chinese vaccine producer is continuously developing its COVID-19 vaccines.
The deveploment of multivariant COVID-19 vaccines, he said, is one of the company's focuses.
According to Meng, his company has developed COVID-19 vaccines for several variants, including Alpha, Beta and Gamma.
In the future, he added, they will develop other forms of COVID-19 vaccines.
"Currently there is an Omicron variant and maybe there will be other variants in the future. A multivariate vaccine is very important," said Meng in an online discussion on Tuesday, February 2, 2022.
“Sinovac is also developing this multivariate vaccine. It is still using the inactivated virus method . That's what we're doing right now," said Meng.
ForMeng, this multivariate vaccine is expected to be able to increase the immune response against various variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But currently the research is still ongoing, according to him, within one month of the research, the data will be available.
With regard to the Omicron variant, the vaccine manufacturer is still working closely with their partners to create a specific vaccine for Omicron.
"Based on the data currently available, especially in countries that use CoronaVac as a booster, it shows that the current vaccine is still able to protect citizens, even for residents who are at high risk," concluded Meng.