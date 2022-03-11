English  
The Government of Japan will continue to provide support and stand by the people of Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides $100 Million to Assist People of Ukraine

English refugees Japan ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 13:19
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to extend 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
 
"This is to embody the emergency humanitarian assistance conveyed by the Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio, on February 27, responding to urgent needs in such areas as shelter, health and medical care, WASH, food, child protection in Ukraine and neighboring countries, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania, through six international organizations and Japanese NGOs," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a media release on Friday.
 
"The Government of Japan will continue to provide support and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," it stated.

Child Refugees

According to UNICEF, more than 1 million children have now fled Ukraine as war continues to ravage the country.

Most have fled with their families to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.
 
"The number of children on the move is staggering, an indication of how desperate the situation for children and families in Ukraine has become. Children are leaving everything they know behind in search of safety. This is heart-breaking," said UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan in a press release on Thursday.
 
To assist children and families on the move from Ukraine to Moldova, Poland, Romania and Belarus, UNICEF has set up "Blue Dots," one-stop safe spaces that provide key information to traveling families and the ability to identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection.
 
(WAH)
