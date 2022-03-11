Thai Lion Air, Songkhla Rajabaht University Sign MoU

?Songkhla: On March 10, 2022, at the Rajabhat University Hall, Songkhla Province, the MoU between Songkhla Rajabaht University and Thai Lion Air was signed.
"The signing of this MoU is intended to support the Indonesian and Malaysian Studies Programs related to the preparation of undergraduate candidates from the said program who have international capabilities and qualifications to carry out mobility to various countries," stated the Indonesian Consulate in Songkla in a media release on Thursday.
Thai Lion Air will provide opportunities for students to do job training at Lion Air to further increase students' insight, especially in studies or deepening material about Indonesia and Malaysia.
Thai Lion Air is a subsidiary airline of Indonesia's Lion Group.
The signing of the MoU was carried out by the President (Rector) of Songkhla Rajabaht University Assoc .Prof. Dr. Tasana Sirichot and Director Thai Lion Lidol Puangsuwan.
The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Consul for Social and Cultural Affairs, the Indonesian Consulate in Songkhla, the teaching staff of Rajabhat University and the staff of Thai Lion Air.?