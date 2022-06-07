English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta. (Photo: medcom.id)
The message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Condemns Derogatory Remarks against Prophet Muhammad by 2 Indian Politicians

English India Islam muslim world
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 11:07
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has strongly condemned derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two Indian politicians. 
 
"This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta," The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in its official twitter page on Monday evening.
 
According to media reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's ruling party, suspended BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi media division head Naveen Jindal after their remarks drew massive backlash from the Muslim world.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also condemned and denounced the recent denigration of Prophet Muhammad by the Indian politicians.
 
According to OIC, these cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims, particularly in light of a set of decisions to prohibit the use of hijab in educational institutions in some Indian states, including demolition of Muslims' properties and growing violence against them.
 
"The OIC calls on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable. It also calls on the Indian authorities to ensure the safety, security and well-being Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship," it stated in a press release on Sunday.
 
"The General Secretariat calls on the international community, in particular, the United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council's special measures, to take necessary measures to challenge practices targeting Muslims in India," it added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Trade Mission Explores New Opportunities in Indonesia

US Trade Mission Explores New Opportunities in Indonesia

English
united states
Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for ASEAN Centrality

Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for ASEAN Centrality

English
Australia
Bio Farma Explores Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Exports in Endemic Phase

Bio Farma Explores Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Exports in Endemic Phase

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kawal Pemilu 2024, Metro TV Luncurkan <i>Election Channel</i>
Nasional

Kawal Pemilu 2024, Metro TV Luncurkan Election Channel

Kurang dari Sebulan, 63 Ribu Wajib Pajak Ikut Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

Kurang dari Sebulan, 63 Ribu Wajib Pajak Ikut Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

Selain Vespa, Kini Sean Wotherspoon Rambah Porsche Taycan
Otomotif

Selain Vespa, Kini Sean Wotherspoon Rambah Porsche Taycan

Arab Saudi Cabut Kebijakan Larangan Warganya Bepergian ke Indonesia
Internasional

Arab Saudi Cabut Kebijakan Larangan Warganya Bepergian ke Indonesia

11 Hal Penting Ini Harus Dilakukan Peserta Jelang Ujian SSE UM-PTKIN
Pendidikan

11 Hal Penting Ini Harus Dilakukan Peserta Jelang Ujian SSE UM-PTKIN

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura
Olahraga

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura

Olla Ramlan dan Aufar Hutapea Resmi Bercerai
Hiburan

Olla Ramlan dan Aufar Hutapea Resmi Bercerai

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer
Teknologi

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!