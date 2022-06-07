Indonesia Condemns Derogatory Remarks against Prophet Muhammad by 2 Indian Politicians

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has strongly condemned derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two Indian politicians.
"This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta," The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in its official twitter page on Monday evening.
According to media reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's ruling party, suspended BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi media division head Naveen Jindal after their remarks drew massive backlash from the Muslim world.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also condemned and denounced the recent denigration of Prophet Muhammad by the Indian politicians.
According to OIC, these cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims, particularly in light of a set of decisions to prohibit the use of hijab in educational institutions in some Indian states, including demolition of Muslims' properties and growing violence against them.
"The OIC calls on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable. It also calls on the Indian authorities to ensure the safety, security and well-being Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship," it stated in a press release on Sunday.
"The General Secretariat calls on the international community, in particular, the United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council's special measures, to take necessary measures to challenge practices targeting Muslims in India," it added.