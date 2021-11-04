English  
This assistance will provide much needed, life-saving oxygen.
USAID Announces $4.55 Million in COVID-19 Assistance for Yemen

English health united states yemen conflict covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 13:36
Washington: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced $4.55 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Yemen. 
 
This assistance will provide much needed, life-saving oxygen for 25 COVID-19 isolation units and strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response to minimize the risk of the virus. 
 
"USAID is proud to stand with the people of Yemen in their fight against the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and we are pleased to be providing assistance to ensure life-saving oxygen is available to those in need," said Jennifer Link, a Senior Development Advisor with USAID’s Mission in Yemen, in a press release on Thursday.

This additional support builds on nearly $183 million in USAID COVID-19 assistance to Yemen since the pandemic first broke out. This assistance also includes: providing emergency food aid;  hygiene kits and handwashing facilities to prevent the spread of COVID; supporting health facilities and treatment centers with personal protective equipment for workers; rehabilitating  COVID treatment centers; improving sanitation facilities to reduce disease transmission; organizing COVID awareness trainings and informational campaigns; and providing support to small business to help them produce masks, protective medical equipment and sanitizer.
 
These efforts build on decades of life-saving work in tackling global health crises. 
 
The US is committed to partnering with Yemen to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts.

 
(WAH)
