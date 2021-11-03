English  
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Secretary General Extremely Concerned by Escalation of Violence in Ethiopia

English
03 November 2021
New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia.
 
"The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake," said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York.
 
According to the spokesperson, Guterres has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unrestricted humanitarian access to deliver urgent life-saving assistance to the restive northern regions; Tigray, Amhara and Afar.  

In addition, the UN chief has also asks for an inclusive national dialogue to resolve this crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the African country
 
According to the latest update from the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA), released on Monday, the conflict in Northern Ethiopia remains unpredictable, volatile, and highly tense. 
 
Fuel for humanitarian operations has not entered Tigray since early August, forcing most humanitarian partners to significantly reduce or suspend their activities. 
 
In addition to lack of fuel, activities are compromised by the lack of supplies, cash, banking services and communications.
 
The UN and its partners are only able to continue small-scale response in a few areas. 
 
In fact, no convoys with supplies have entered Tigray since 18 October.
 
As a result, nutrition response for children and women decreased in Tigray by at least 50 per cent. 
 
(WAH)
