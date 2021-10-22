English  
USAID has contributed $17.9 million to Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out.
USAID has contributed $17.9 million to Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out.

US Provides 2.5 Million for COVID-19 Pandemic Assistance in Sri Lanka

English united states covid-19 pandemic vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 October 2021 11:46
Washington: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $2.5 million in urgent COVID-19 Pandemic assistance for Sri Lanka. 
 
This assistance will accelerate equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations and strengthen the ability of health workers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"The United States is working hand in hand with partners at the community, provincial, and national levels to address the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives, in a press release on Thursday.

"This additional donation will bolster health systems, support health care workers, and improve access to vaccinations," he added.
 
The $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds will strengthen the oxygen ecosystem in Sri Lanka, provide personal protective equipment kits for infection control in health facilities, and build the resilience of health care workers. 
 
The Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka will also use the assistance to coordinate vaccine distribution, provide cold chain support for the Pfizer vaccine, and strengthen the ability of staff to administer vaccine programs.
 
USAID has contributed $17.9 million to Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in March 2020. 
 
This assistance has reached millions of Sri Lankans across the country and is helping to control the spread of COVID-19, address the urgent health needs of Sri Lankans, and mitigate the pandemic’s negative economic impacts.
 
(WAH)
