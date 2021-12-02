UN, Partners Launch Large-Scale Humanitarian Plan

Geneva: As humanitarian needs continue to rise around the world, the United Nations (UN) and partners today launch their annual assessment and plan for how to alleviate the suffering in 2022.
A total of 274 million people worldwide will need emergency aid and protection in 2022, a 17 per cent increase compared to last year’s launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO).
The 2022 GHO estimates that US$41 billion is required to provide relief and protection to the 183 million people most in need and covered by the plans.
"The climate crisis is hitting the world’s most vulnerable people first and worst. Protracted conflicts grind on, and instability has worsened in several parts of the world, notably Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. The pandemic is not over, and poor countries are deprived of vaccines. My goal is that this global appeal can go some way to restoring a glimmer of hope for millions of people who desperately need it," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a press release on Thursday.
More than 1 percent of the world’s population is displaced. Extreme poverty is rising again. In most crises women and girls suffer the most, as gender inequalities and protection risks are heightened. Famine remains a terrifying prospect for 45 million people in 43 countries.
Aid workers on the front lines are sounding the alarm: some 120 civil-society organizations – nearly 100 of them based in countries hard hit by hunger – are today issuing a joint letter urging world leaders to fully fund the response needed to prevent famine globally and to address the major threats driving food insecurity: conflict, the climate crisis, COVID-19 and economic shocks.
In 2021, aid organizations stepped up to help contain the worst consequences of the crises. Through projects carried out by the UN, non-governmental organizations, Governments and the private sector at the country level, 107 million people were reached – 70 per cent of the target.
In South Sudan, over half a million people were brought back from the brink of famine. In Yemen, health partners conducted more than 10 million medical consultations. And hundreds of millions of dollars in cash assistance have been put in the hands of families with few other means of survival.
The GHO 2022 includes 37 response plans covering 63 countries. It is launched today in Geneva at an event with remarks from UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Subsequent presentations will take place in Berlin, Brussels, London, Stockholm and Washington, D.C.
So far in 2021, international donors have provided more than $17 billion for projects included in the GHO. But funding remains less than half of what the UN and partner organizations requested.