Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

UK Welcomes Indonesia's Commitment to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2060

English president joko widodo trade deforestation
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 11:17
Jakarta: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday ahead of next week’s COP26 Summit.
 
The Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2060 and expressed his hope that they will increase their ambition and bring the target forward to 2050.
 
The leaders also discussed the importance of making progress to end deforestation and the use of coal power in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Prime Minister and President Widodo noted the strength of the UK’s bilateral relationship with Indonesia. 
 
"The partnership spans defence, trade, and wider cooperation on education and science," stated the Prime Minister's Office in a press release on Monday.
 
The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the upcoming UK-Indonesia Joint Economic and Trade Committee will be an opportunity to expand our trade relationship further.
 
The leaders looked forward to seeing one another at the G20 and in Glasgow next week.
 
(WAH)
President Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from 9 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries

English
president joko widodo
English
military
English
jakarta
