The Fijian leader is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. (photo: Indonesia MoFA)
Fiji Lauds Inclusiveness of Indonesia's G20 Presidency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, today held a bilateral meeting with Fiji's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, in Bali.
 
The Fijian leader is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
 
"Fiji appreciates Indonesia's invitation to attend the G20 meeting, as a representative of the archipelagic countries. This shows the inclusiveness of the Indonesian presidency and its alignment with the interests of developing countries," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday.

"Fiji also appreciates Indonesia's active role in various global issues, such as handling the Covid-19 pandemic, and efforts to stop war," it stated.
 
During the bilateral meeting, Bainimarama appreciated Indonesia's technical assistance, including the construction of a school in Fiji.
 
The meeting also discussed specifically the commitments of the two countries to increase cooperation in handling climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. 
 
The two Foreign Ministers also expressed their hope that the discussion on the Indonesia-Fiji FTA can be completed soon.
 
"PM Bainimarama reiterated respect for Indonesia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Ministry concluded.
 
(WAH)
