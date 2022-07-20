Indonesia Calls for Stronger Global Health Architecture

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi participated in the COVID-19 Global Action Plan Foreign Ministerial Meeting virtually on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
On this occasion, the Indonesian Foreign Minister encouraged the strengthening of the global health architecture.
"We understand together that the pandemic is not over, and overcoming the pandemic is still our priority at this time," Indonesia's top diplomat said in a media release on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
"At the same time, we must strengthen the global health architecture to be better prepared to face pandemics in the future," she added.
According to her, there are three issues that need to be highlighted.
First, the distribution of public health needs. Currently, access to medical solutions is still unequal, especially in developing countries. A permanent mechanism is needed to promote equal access to medical solutions.
Second, the financing of pandemic preparedness. In this context, the Financial Intermediary Fund developed during Indonesia's G20 Presidency plays an important role. Indonesia has committed to contribute USD50 million to the Fund.
Third, global health governance. In this regard, the process of forming a new Pandemic Treaty is underway. Better pandemic preparedness that is based on the principles of solidarity and equity must be the foundation of future global health governance.
"Let's work together to recover stronger from this pandemic," concluded the Foreign Minister.
The COVID-19 Global Action Plan Foreign Ministerial Meeting was initiated by the United States (US) and Japan.