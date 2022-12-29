English  
Vulnerable people in South Sudan continue to suffer. (Photo: medcom.id)
30,000 People Displaced following Violent Clashes in South Sudan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 16:34
Juba: An estimated 30,000 people have been reportedly displaced following recent violent clashes in South Sudan, according to the United Nations (UN).
 
On December 24, armed young men from Jonglei State attacked communities in parts of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. 
 
The violence has led to cattle raiding, destruction of properties, and displacement of thousands of people. 

Some 5,000 internally displaced people, including women and children, have arrived in Pibor town after fleeing the conflict areas of Gumuruk and Lekuangole. 
 
"People have suffered enough. Civilians – especially those most vulnerable – women, children, the elderly and the disabled – bear the brunt of this prolonged crisis," said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, in a media release on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
Vulnerable people in South Sudan continue to suffer the cumulative and compounding effects of years of social and political instability, food insecurity, and climate-related shocks such as flooding. 
 
The ongoing conflict, including violence at the sub-national level, has impacted thousands of people in 2022, leading to multiple displacements, loss of lives and livelihoods. 
 
This has also exacerbated people’s chronic vulnerabilities and mounting needs for life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection. 
 
In 2023, a projected 9.4 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection, and an estimated 2.8 million people are expected to face physical violence including, rape, and other forms of gender-based violence and will need protection assistance. 

 
(WAH)

