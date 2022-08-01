English  
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is enabled by its extensive military-industrial complex. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Announces Further Sanctions on Russian Armed Forces, Weapons Manufacturers

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 13:44
Wellington: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta has announced further sanctions on the armed forces and military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
 
"President Putin and the Russian military are responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is a grave breach of fundamental international law," Mahuta said in a press release on Monday.
 
According to Mahuta, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is enabled by its extensive military-industrial complex which encompasses a large web of defence entities. 

These organisations build and develop weapons, technology, communications systems and other hardware, and provide services like insurance and transport.
 
"Today we have sanctioned the branches and independent arms of the Armed Forces, including logistical support as well as defence entities responsible for providing weapons and equipment to the military," she said.
 
"Also designated are the Insurance Company SOGAZ; the Russian Railways; and defence entities that research, produce and test military hardware for the Russian Armed Forces," she added.
 
The Russia Sanctions Act passed unanimously by the New Zealand Parliament in March allows for a wide range of measures including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand.
 
The measures also prevent New Zealanders and New Zealand companies from providing goods and services to the Russian Armed Forces and other defence entities targeted by these sanctions.
 
"Reports of atrocities and widespread damage committed by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning," she said.
 
"By designating these entities, we’re playing our part in targeting and condemning the source of this illegal aggression," she added.
 
(WAH)
