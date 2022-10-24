English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Supporting Palestine

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 October 2022 15:26
Jakarta: The bilateral meeting between Indonesia and Palestine led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has produced a number of new cooperation commitments. 
 
One of them is humanitarian aid in the form of grants that come not only from the Indonesian government, but also the people of the country.
 
"Indonesia is in the process of distributing aid to Palestine through the ICRC," President Jokowi said in a joint statement after a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, October 24, 2022. 
 
"From civil society, MUI is in the process of building a hospital in Hebron, Palestine," President Jokowi said 

Another cooperation agreed at this meeting is related to capacity building.
 
In recent years, Indonesia has provided training in a number of fields to more than 2,000 Palestinians. 
 
Today, the capacity building MoU was signed again to support the establishment of an independent food and medicine authority in Palestine.
 
"In the future, we will provide capacity building assistance, including the MSME sector, e-commerce and disaster management," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

