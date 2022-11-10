English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Developing strong ties with ASEAN is an important part of Ukraine’s Asia strategy. (Photo: asean.org)
Developing strong ties with ASEAN is an important part of Ukraine’s Asia strategy. (Photo: asean.org)

Ukraine Eyeing Closer Cooperation with ASEAN

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2022 19:56
Jakarta: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi one the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia.
 
They agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Southeast Asian countries in areas of trade, food security, and digital transformation. 
 
"Developing strong ties with ASEAN is an important part of Ukraine’s Asia strategy," Kuleba said on his official twitter page on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Previously, Kuleba bedan his visit to Cambodia with being received by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The meeting focuses on bilateral cooperation and global food security.
 
Ukraine's top diplomat also held a meeting with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof in Phnom Penh. They discussed ways to develop political dialogue, ensure food security and overcome Ukraine’s energy challenges.
 
Cambodia is the Chair of ASEAN this year.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Rising inflation is causing real wages to fall in many countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global Labour Market to Deteriorate Further: ILO

Indonesia Must Remain Cautious of 2023 Global Crisis Risk: Defense Minister

World Bank Announces Additional $500 Million to Help Ukraine Meet Spending Needs

BACA JUGA
G20 Summit Preparations are Fully Complete: Minister

G20 Summit Preparations are Fully Complete: Minister

English
g20
Indonesia Adds 6,294 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,294 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
West Papua Residents Urged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Infections Increase

West Papua Residents Urged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Infections Increase

English
west papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF
Internasional

Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM
Pendidikan

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!