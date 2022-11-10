Ukraine Eyeing Closer Cooperation with ASEAN

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Southeast Asian countries in areas of trade, food security, and digital transformation.
"Developing strong ties with ASEAN is an important part of Ukraine’s Asia strategy," Kuleba said on his official twitter page on Thursday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Previously, Kuleba bedan his visit to Cambodia with being received by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The meeting focuses on bilateral cooperation and global food security.
Ukraine's top diplomat also held a meeting with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof in Phnom Penh. They discussed ways to develop political dialogue, ensure food security and overcome Ukraine’s energy challenges.
Cambodia is the Chair of ASEAN this year.