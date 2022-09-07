The epochal levels of rain and floods have wiped away over a thousand of precious lives, destroying critical infrastructure and disrupting the primary social institutions and livelihoods.
Millions of people are left without homes and their hopes and dreams are shattered.
Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan.
"I would like to assure that the Government of Japan stands ready to support the people of Pakistan. Given the rapidly rising scale of needs, we consider it critical to extend our best support and stand available to the affected. As part of the "2022 Floods Response Plan", we will extend our assistance, ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to the national emergency," the Ambassador said in a press release on Tuesday.
In close partnership with the UN agencies, support will be provided for emergency needs, including health, food and nutrition, water and sanitation, and shelters.
The Government of Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods through JICA, and these items are now being distributed to the people in need.