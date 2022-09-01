English  
Close cooperation with Indonesia is fundamental to Australia's vision for the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
Close cooperation with Indonesia is fundamental to Australia's vision for the region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Committed to Indonesia's Priorities as G20 President

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 15:14
Canberra: Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts is scheduled to attend the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday.
 
"I will then meet senior Indonesian officials in Jakarta on Friday," Watts said in a media release on Wednesday. 
 
"My visit to Indonesia, one of our closest neighbours, will build on the work of the new government to strengthen our relationships across Southeast Asia," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Bali, he will attend the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting to discuss connectivity, digital skills and literacy, and cross-border data flows. 
 
According to him, Australia is committed to Indonesia’s priorities as G20 President, including efforts to leverage digitalisation to assist post pandemic recovery. 
 
For the record, Indonesia’s digital economy is already the largest in Southeast Asia, and is projected to double in size by 2025.
 
"In Jakarta I will meet senior officials to discuss digital policy and regional security. I will also meet Indonesian businesses to identify opportunities for two-way trade and investment in the digital economy," he explained.
 
"Close cooperation with Indonesia is fundamental to our vision for the region, and builds on our longstanding partnership in many areas of shared interest," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!