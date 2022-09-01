"I will then meet senior Indonesian officials in Jakarta on Friday," Watts said in a media release on Wednesday.
"My visit to Indonesia, one of our closest neighbours, will build on the work of the new government to strengthen our relationships across Southeast Asia," he added.
In Bali, he will attend the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting to discuss connectivity, digital skills and literacy, and cross-border data flows.
According to him, Australia is committed to Indonesia’s priorities as G20 President, including efforts to leverage digitalisation to assist post pandemic recovery.
For the record, Indonesia’s digital economy is already the largest in Southeast Asia, and is projected to double in size by 2025.
"In Jakarta I will meet senior officials to discuss digital policy and regional security. I will also meet Indonesian businesses to identify opportunities for two-way trade and investment in the digital economy," he explained.
"Close cooperation with Indonesia is fundamental to our vision for the region, and builds on our longstanding partnership in many areas of shared interest," he concluded.