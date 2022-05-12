English  
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)
Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippine Presidential Win

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 13:21
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines to congratulate him on his election. 
 
"President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the US-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights," according to a readout issued by the White House.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Marcos on his election as the Philippines’ next president.  

Blinken commended the millions of Filipino voters who cast their ballots in this election.
 
"We look forward to working with President-elect Marcos to strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines.  Our special partnership is rooted in a long and deeply interwoven history, shared values and interests, and strong people-to-people ties," Blinken said in a statement.
 
The US, Blinken said, will continue to collaborate closely with the Philippines to promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
 
