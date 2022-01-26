English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ASEAN Access MATCH is a new feature of the ASEAN Access.
The ASEAN Access MATCH is a new feature of the ASEAN Access.

ASEAN Launches SME Information, Business Matching Portal

English asean asean region MSMEs
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 January 2022 12:00
Bangkok: The ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME) has launched the ASEAN Access MATCH, a business matching platform, with a view to boosting trade within and beyond the ASEAN region.
 
The ASEAN Access MATCH is a new feature of the ASEAN Access, the online portal for business information on trade and market access in ASEAN launched in June 2021.  
 
Positioning itself as the flagship matchmaking platform in the region, ASEAN Access MATCH offers registered members of the ASEAN Access platform the opportunity to be a part of an international business community and create visibility for their businesses beyond the region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The MATCH’s feature will be a gamechanger in connecting enterprises across ASEAN and beyond to remain relevant in the global supply chain by establishing business connections from MATCH services which include live market information events, 1-2-1 matchmaking meetings, and product and technologies showcasing opportunities," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Veerapong Malai, Director-General of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion of Thailand, said in a press release on Tuesday, 
 
In her remarks, Dato’ Suriani binti Dato’ Ahmad, Chair of ACCMSME and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives of Malaysia, acknowledged that the small and medium enterprises faced various challenges to expand beyond their country borders, citing access to reliable distribution network and cost to connect as examples.
 
She expressed hope that the introduction of the ASEAN Access MATCH would remove these limitations for SMEs and encourage ACCMSME members to take advantage of the tools to facilitate MSMEs under their purview to internationalise.
 
Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh in his congratulatory remarks commended the timeliness of the introduction of the ASEAN Access MATCH feature, recalling the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement which entered into force on January 1, 2022.
 
The ASEAN Access and, by extension, MATCH, is an initiative of the ACCMSME, spearheaded by the OSMEP, Thailand and supported by the Federal Government of Germany and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).  
 
Reinhold Elges, Country Director of GIZ Thailand, highlighted the convenience of connecting to businesses abroad offered by the ASEAN Access MATCH.
 
"ASEAN Access MATCH will allow these businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with buyers and suppliers in ASEAN and beyond, at the click of a button. No more extensive travelling to meet a potential client, and no more travelling and accommodation costs when meeting suppliers. ASEAN Access MATCH will allow businesses to connect virtually with one another and showcase their products and services, free of charge," he stated.
 
The ASEAN Access contributes to the implementation of the ASEAN Strategic Action Plan for SME Development 2016 – 2025 which envisions to create globally competitive MSMEs that are seamlessly integrated into the ASEAN community by focusing on initiatives to promote productivity, technology and innovation; increase access to finance, enhance market access and internationalisation; enhance policy and regulatory environment and promote entrepreneurship and human capital development.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Approves $405 Million in Grants to Support Food Security, Health in Afghanistan

ADB Approves $405 Million in Grants to Support Food Security, Health in Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
World Bank-Finance COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Nepal to Protect Children, Youth

World Bank-Finance COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Nepal to Protect Children, Youth

English
covid-19
IMF Cuts 2022 Global Economic Growth Forecast

IMF Cuts 2022 Global Economic Growth Forecast

English
global economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dipangkas IMF, Kemenkeu Optimistis Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Lebih Baik
Ekonomi

Dipangkas IMF, Kemenkeu Optimistis Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Lebih Baik

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris
Internasional

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat
Nasional

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria
Hiburan

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid
Otomotif

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T
Teknologi

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!