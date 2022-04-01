English  
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia to Commit More Funding to Provide Food Supplies to Afghans

English afghanistan Australia food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 April 2022 14:59
Canberra: Australia has decided commit an additional $40 million in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan for 2022.
 
This commitment made overnight at the United Nations (UN) Afghanistan Conference, builds on the $100 million in additional humanitarian assistance announced in September 2021.
 
"Australia's additional funding will provide life-saving food supplies to vulnerable Afghans including women and children, and address other urgent needs such as health, gender-based violence and shelter," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Economic collapse and a lack of essential services are exacerbating the impact of the conflict, as Afghanistan also faces the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing drought. Afghans across all 34 provinces face high levels of food insecurity. More than half of Afghan children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition.
 
"Australia is committed to the Women, Peace and Security agenda including the full and meaningful participation of women in society and economic life. Women have a vital role in addressing the crisis in Afghanistan. Their meaningful participation is necessary for the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan," she said.
 
"The Taliban has broken its commitment to allow women and girls access to education. We strongly condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal," she added.
 
According to her, Australia joins international partners in condemning the deteriorating situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, including restrictions on education, work and freedom of movement.
 
(WAH)
