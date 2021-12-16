English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Over the past week, the Americas reported over 926,056 new COVID-19 infections.
Over the past week, the Americas reported over 926,056 new COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 Cases Tripled in the Americas in 2021: PAHO Chief

English americas covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2021 09:37
Washington: While COVID-19 infections tripled in 2021 and health systems struggled to cope, the region has learned what it takes to bring this virus under control, and must urgently address gaps in vaccine access to ensure everyone is protected, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F. Etienne.
 
"When we compare 2020 to 2021, this year was undoubtedly worse, with more than 98 million infections and 2.3 million lives lost", the Director said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
As the second year of the pandemic draws to a close, Dr. Etienne called on the region to employ all resources available to bring the virus under control, including vaccines, masks, social distancing and surveillance.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Today more than 1.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Americas, and 56% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated.
 
But despite this coverage, the Director warned that millions in our region have yet to receive a single dose.
 
"Vaccine inequity continues to divide our region and if we don’t address these glaring gaps, we’ll fail to bring this virus under control," she warned.
 
"As we look forward to a new year and promising developments in COVID-19 therapeutics that may help treat the virus, curb hospitalizations and prevent deaths, we should incorporate lessons learned from vaccine rollout," Dr. Etienne highlighted.
 
Over the past week, the Americas reported over 926,056 new COVID-19 infections – an 18.4% increase in COVID cases from the previous week. The US and Canada are experiencing a resurgence in cases as Mexico sees a steady decline. Cases are also down in Central America, with the exception of Panama.
 
In South America, cases have dropped in Bolivia for the first time since September, but increased in Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay and remained steady in Brazil and Peru.
 
In the Caribbean, infections are down overall, except in Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia and the Cayman Islands, which reported the highest weekly incidence in the Americas.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Luhut Offers Investment in Environmentally Friendly Projects to U.S

Luhut Offers Investment in Environmentally Friendly Projects to U.S

English
Luhut Pandjaitan
The World Praises Indonesia’s Effort in Controlling Covid-19

The World Praises Indonesia’s Effort in Controlling Covid-19

English
covid-19
Govt Targets 132 National Strategic Projects Completed by the end 2021

Govt Targets 132 National Strategic Projects Completed by the end 2021

English
infrastructure
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KJRI Johor Bahru Masih Tunggu Proses Autopsi Verifikasi Korban Kapal Tenggelam
Internasional

KJRI Johor Bahru Masih Tunggu Proses Autopsi Verifikasi Korban Kapal Tenggelam

Siap-Siap <i>Cuan</i>, Hari Ini IHSG Diperkirakan Menguat
Ekonomi

Siap-Siap Cuan, Hari Ini IHSG Diperkirakan Menguat

Wapres Dijadwalkan Kunjungi Korban Erupsi Semeru
Nasional

Wapres Dijadwalkan Kunjungi Korban Erupsi Semeru

Italia dan Argentina Dipertemukan dalam Laga Bertajuk Finalissima
Olahraga

Italia dan Argentina Dipertemukan dalam Laga Bertajuk Finalissima

Keluarga Saksikan Penggerebekan Narkoba Rizky Nazar di Rumah
Hiburan

Keluarga Saksikan Penggerebekan Narkoba Rizky Nazar di Rumah

Teknologi Baterai Lithium Hydroxide Milik Volkswagen
Otomotif

Teknologi Baterai Lithium Hydroxide Milik Volkswagen

15 Jurusan Sepi Peminat di UGM, Peluang Masuknya Gede, loh!
Pendidikan

15 Jurusan Sepi Peminat di UGM, Peluang Masuknya Gede, loh!

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!