English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This decision sharply escalates the situation. (Photo: medcom.id)
This decision sharply escalates the situation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ukraine Calls for Harsh Sanctions on Russia

English vladimir putin europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 February 2022 12:00
Kyiv: Ukraine urged the international community to impose harsh sanctions against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognise the independence of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic
 
"The Russian Federation’s next decisions and moves depend greatly on global reactions to today’s developments.  We therefore insist on application against Russia of harsh sanctions to send a clear signal of inadmissibility of further escalation," Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
"The time has come to act in order to stop Russian aggression and restore peace and stability in Europe," the Ministry stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the Ministry, the Russian side has blatantly defied the fundamental norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.
 
Moreover, this decision sharply escalates the situation and can mean Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.
 
"The Ukrainian side understands Russia’s intentions and its objective to provoke Ukraine. We are taking into account all the risks and not giving in to the provocations as we remain committed to politico-diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," it stated.
 
"At the instruction by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian diplomatic service is currently making use of the entire arsenal of instruments of diplomacy to avert the expansion of the armed conflict," it added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Russia's Recognition of Breakaway Regions is Violation of Ukraine's Sovereignty: UN Chief

Russia's Recognition of Breakaway Regions is Violation of Ukraine's Sovereignty: UN Chief

English
united nations
Bali's COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Rate Reaches 36.06%

Bali's COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Rate Reaches 36.06%

English
bali
140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sebut Peran MA Mengawal Transformasi Indonesia Sangat Krusial
Nasional

Presiden Sebut Peran MA Mengawal Transformasi Indonesia Sangat Krusial

Tak Hanya Rapor dan Indeks Sekolah, Unpad Pakai Parameter Ini di SNMPTN
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Rapor dan Indeks Sekolah, Unpad Pakai Parameter Ini di SNMPTN

Sandiaga Bakal Garap Pariwisata dan Ekonomi Kreatif di Ibu Kota Baru
Ekonomi

Sandiaga Bakal Garap Pariwisata dan Ekonomi Kreatif di Ibu Kota Baru

Fixed, Honda Brio & Mobilio Dapat Insentif PPnBM
Otomotif

Fixed, Honda Brio & Mobilio Dapat Insentif PPnBM

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali
Teknologi

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali

Putin Akui Kemerdekaan Wilayah Pemberontak Ukraina, AS dan Barat Siap Jatuhkan Sanksi
Internasional

Putin Akui Kemerdekaan Wilayah Pemberontak Ukraina, AS dan Barat Siap Jatuhkan Sanksi

Napoli Ditahan Imbang Cagliari
Olahraga

Napoli Ditahan Imbang Cagliari

Acara Wayangnya Dianggap Menyinggung Khalid Basalamah, Gus Miftah: Bukan Urusan Saya
Hiburan

Acara Wayangnya Dianggap Menyinggung Khalid Basalamah, Gus Miftah: Bukan Urusan Saya

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!