Ukraine Calls for Harsh Sanctions on Russia

Kyiv: Ukraine urged the international community to impose harsh sanctions against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognise the independence of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic
"The Russian Federation’s next decisions and moves depend greatly on global reactions to today’s developments. We therefore insist on application against Russia of harsh sanctions to send a clear signal of inadmissibility of further escalation," Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The time has come to act in order to stop Russian aggression and restore peace and stability in Europe," the Ministry stated.
According to the Ministry, the Russian side has blatantly defied the fundamental norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.
Moreover, this decision sharply escalates the situation and can mean Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.
"The Ukrainian side understands Russia’s intentions and its objective to provoke Ukraine. We are taking into account all the risks and not giving in to the provocations as we remain committed to politico-diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," it stated.
"At the instruction by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian diplomatic service is currently making use of the entire arsenal of instruments of diplomacy to avert the expansion of the armed conflict," it added.