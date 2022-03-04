Indonesian Diaspora Urged to Take Advantage of Indonesia-EFTA CEPA

Bern: The Indonesia-EFTA CEPA has been in effect since November 1 last year. Thus, this is a great opportunity for Indonesia to enter the global market, not only Switzerland but also the European Union (EU) market and other countries with Switzerland as a Hub.
This agreement covers cooperation in the investment sector, capacity building, transfer of knowledge, sustainability, technology and innovation, and trade. Therefore, Indonesia must be able to make optimal use of the agreement that has been negotiated for 8 years.
"One way to optimize the use of Indonesia's EFTA CEPA is to cooperate with the Indonesian Diaspora in Switzerland, because the Indonesian Diaspora in Switzerland is one of the spearheads for increasing Indonesian exports to Switzerland," said the Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Muliaman Hadad, in a press release on Friday.
The Indonesian Embassy in Bern continues to socialize and approach the Indonesian Diaspora in Switzerland, including to find out the challenges faced by Diaspora businessmen in Switzerland and the potential for cooperation between certain parties in Indonesia and in Switzerland. The Indonesian business diaspora in Switzerland is engaged in various fields, ranging from service businesses, restaurants, cafes to furniture. Therefore, the challenges faced are different.
?One of the Indonesian Diaspora in Switzerland who does business in art products, namely Sinar Display Indonesia. Art products sold are wood carvings and textiles. Importers and owners of Sinar Display Indonesia, Ersalina Schmidlin Soean and Eric Schmidlin said the biggest challenge is understanding market demand and finding consumers.
"This is because art products depend on taste," said Eric.
It is different with the Indonesian Diaspora who do business in the culinary field, namely the Dapura Mia restaurant. The owner of Dapura Mia, Mia Schreiber, said her restaurant is never empty of customers, however, the supply of Indonesian spices is very limited. He hopes that the Indonesian government's support for Indonesian Diaspora businesses will continue to be improved.
"If it's not our country that helps, who else will," said Mia.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Muliaman Haddad, said that by considering the challenges faced by the Indonesian Diaspora in Switzerland, the idea of ??establishing an Indonesia-Swiss Trading House/Trading Platform would help resolve problems in Switzerland related to trade.
“The Indonesia-Swiss Trading House can provide information on various types of products, including food, handycarfts, textiles, and industrial equipment along with price information from various suppliers. The Indonesia - Swiss Trading House will provide assistance not only in the field of information, but also to increase the capacity of exporters and importers," said Ambassador Muliaman.
Indonesia's trade to Switzerland has consistently experienced a surplus, despite the pandemic. In 2021, Indonesia has a surplus of Rp. 19.11 trillion. The ever-increasing demand from the Swiss market is essential oils, footwear products, furniture and textiles.