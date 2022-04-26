OIC Discusses Israeli Aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta: An extraordinary meeting of permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries discussed Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa and the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
At the meeting, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha reaffirmed OIC’s total commitment and support for the rights of Palestinian people to sovereignty over their occupied land, including East Jerusalem, as the capital of the State of Palestine, as noted in a release issued by the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and received here on Tuesday.
In his statement at the opening session of the open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives, Taha underlined the religious and spiritual centrality of Jerusalem City and the eternal connection of Muslims across the world to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The meeting discussed the ongoing Israeli aggression against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Held at the OIC General Secretariat on Monday (April 25) at the request of the Republic of Indonesia, the meeting was presided over by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the14th Islamic Summit.
The OIC secretary general confirmed to have dispatched letters to several international actors through which he conveyed OIC’s rejection and condemnation of attempts by Israel to impose temporal and spatial division on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
He also requested all international actors and community to act quickly and stop Israel’s aggression in the holy sites.
Secretary General Taha called for the mobilization of political, economic, and media efforts like never before to protect the Al-Quds and its holy sites, support the steadfastness of its inhabitants in confronting the Israeli Judaization plans, and defend the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.
He also called for responsible action and engagement with all international actors and relevant international bodies to take appropriate political and legal measures against Israel, the occupation power, and bring pressure to bear on it to stop its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites.
Moreover, he urged all international actors to assume their responsibilities and get involved to sponsor a political track that will end the Israeli occupation and bring about the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law, relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the Arab peace initiative.
Meanwhile, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the OIC Saleh Bin Hamad Suhaibani delivered a statement saying: the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud had declared during his presidency of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran that "Palestine is our first cause and Palestine and its people are in the conscience of Arab and Muslims."
"This will continue to be so until the brotherly Palestinian people get all their legitimate rights, notably the establishment of the State of Palestine," Suhaibani reiterated.
"The cause of Palestine is the essential pillar of the OIC work and the focus of our attention until the brotherly people of Palestine enjoy all their rights guaranteed by resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative," he added.
Suhaibani stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and denounces the repeated and provocative Israeli onslaught and aggression against worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.
He also stated that Saudi Arabia persistently calls on the international community to act effectively to assume its role in holding Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for those crimes and violations and their negative repercussion on the chances to revive the peace process, as the provocative acts threaten to ignite conflict in the region.